Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

