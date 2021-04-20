Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.29.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.