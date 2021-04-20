Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $455.14

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 455.14 ($5.95) and traded as low as GBX 405.55 ($5.30). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 413.50 ($5.40), with a volume of 35,367 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

