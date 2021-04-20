HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HDELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

