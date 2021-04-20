Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDSMY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

