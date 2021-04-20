Mullen Group’s (MLLGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLLGF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.