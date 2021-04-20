Mullen Group’s (MLLGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLLGF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

