Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

