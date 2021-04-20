Camden National (CAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $708.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

