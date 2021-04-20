Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

