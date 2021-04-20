HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €81.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.47 ($87.61).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a fifty-two week high of €79.44 ($93.46).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.