Reviewing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 2.13 $9.46 million $0.96 15.36 HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.41 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75% HMN Financial 18.90% 8.70% 1.01%

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

