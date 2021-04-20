Head-To-Head Comparison: Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) & Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Monitronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 2.83% 8.72% 4.06% Monitronics International -35.55% -37.58% -6.60%

89.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and Monitronics International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 9 10 0 2.53 Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.09%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Monitronics International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Monitronics International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.32 billion 2.01 $631.00 million $2.24 27.82 Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.33 $565.08 million N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Monitronics International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Monitronics International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation and life safety services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

