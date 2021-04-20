DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

DOCN stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

