BNP Paribas Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $19.20 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

