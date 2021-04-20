Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

MTL stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

