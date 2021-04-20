Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rises By 41.2%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.