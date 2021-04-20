Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rises By 41.2%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
