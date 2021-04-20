Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 51,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $117.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.