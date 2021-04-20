Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.25

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and traded as low as $22.76. Lands’ End shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 144,980 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,145 shares of company stock worth $6,979,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

