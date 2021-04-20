Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.74. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 238,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark raised Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$370.64 million and a PE ratio of -23.60.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

