Ryanair (LON:RYA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.38

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.38 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.94 ($0.21). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.08 ($0.21), with a volume of 143,333 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £181.34 million and a PE ratio of -13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.21.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

