Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.54.

CNQ opened at C$38.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The company has a market cap of C$45.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,791,740.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

