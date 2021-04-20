Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$14.25 at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.03.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

