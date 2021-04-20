TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.06.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$470,193.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

