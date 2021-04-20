Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$38.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.20. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$29.18 and a 12-month high of C$46.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

