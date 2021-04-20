The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $432.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS opened at $343.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

