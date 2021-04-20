BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

BJRI stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

