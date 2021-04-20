S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STBA stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

