CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock opened at $899.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $558.61 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.08.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.