Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

