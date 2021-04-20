First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

