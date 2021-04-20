Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $244.00 at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $283.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11. Watsco has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

