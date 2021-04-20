Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.60 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

