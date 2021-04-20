FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FedEx stock opened at $283.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

