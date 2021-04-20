LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $92.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

LivaNova stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $67,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $578,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

