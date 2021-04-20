Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issued By Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of BBBY opened at $25.09 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

