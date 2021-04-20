$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp also reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,357 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

