BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BP to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

