Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.27 ($13.25).

KCO stock opened at €11.23 ($13.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €11.47 ($13.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.86.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

