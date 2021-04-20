Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,095 shares of company stock worth $16,234,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.