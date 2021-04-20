ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €13.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.43 ($15.80).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock opened at €13.23 ($15.56) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.97. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.25 million and a P/E ratio of -21.29.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.