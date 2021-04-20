Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.82 ($42.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.72 ($42.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52 week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

