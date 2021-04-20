Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

SWBI stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $981.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

