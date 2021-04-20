Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €122.40 ($144.00) on Monday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.30.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.