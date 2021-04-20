UBS Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.19 ($160.23).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €118.60 ($139.53) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.78. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

