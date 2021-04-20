HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

HLE opened at €45.25 ($53.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is €48.95 and its 200 day moving average is €48.65. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 12-month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

