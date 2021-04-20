Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.76.

BTG stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

