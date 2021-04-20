Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.95 ($75.24).

VNA stock opened at €56.90 ($66.94) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €43.05 ($50.65) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

