BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 93.89 ($1.23). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 141,820 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £414.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.