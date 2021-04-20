TransUnion (TRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. TransUnion has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.31 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.78-0.81 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $69.72 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,875 shares of company stock worth $2,905,357 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

