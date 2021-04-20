Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.33. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

