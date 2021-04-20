Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.64

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.64 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.47). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.52), with a volume of 737,529 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.64. The company has a market cap of £695.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.